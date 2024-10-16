All sections
October 16, 2024

Kerry Baugher Sr.

Kerry Lee Baugher Sr., 86, of Cape Girardeau died Oct. 16, 2024. Visitation is set for Oct. 20, with funeral services Oct. 21 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.

Kerry Lee Baugher Sr., 86, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at his home.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lindsey Cemetery in McClure, Illinois.

