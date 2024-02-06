Kenrick “Kenny” J. Gibbar Sr., 90, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, surrounded by family and friends, at his home in Jackson.

He was born July 4, 1934, in Lithium to James “Lemie” Sr. and Gertrude Cecilia McLain Gibbar. He and Kathleen A. Kuehn were married March 26, 1954. Six children were born to their union: Mary, Debra, Barbara, Kenrick “Kenny” Jr., Gerald and Peggy. Ken and Kathleen had been married 55 years when Kathleen passed away July 18, 2009.

Kenny attended St. Denis Catholic School in Benton. He worked on the family farm, then worked a few years on the Mississippi River as a deckhand for Cartasica Barge Lines, 18 years as farm manager for Romar Dairy Farms in West Jackson and retired from Lenco after 10 years of employment.

Kenny had a knack for repairing small engines and really enjoyed driving his Farmall tractor.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson.