ObituariesFebruary 23, 2025

Kenrick “Kenny” J. Gibbar Sr.

Kenrick “Kenny” J. Gibbar Sr., 90, of Jackson, passed away on Feb. 23, 2025. A devoted family man and skilled worker, he is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Kenrick “Kenny” J. Gibbar Sr., 90, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, surrounded by family and friends, at his home in Jackson.

He was born July 4, 1934, in Lithium to James “Lemie” Sr. and Gertrude Cecilia McLain Gibbar. He and Kathleen A. Kuehn were married March 26, 1954. Six children were born to their union: Mary, Debra, Barbara, Kenrick “Kenny” Jr., Gerald and Peggy. Ken and Kathleen had been married 55 years when Kathleen passed away July 18, 2009.

Kenny attended St. Denis Catholic School in Benton. He worked on the family farm, then worked a few years on the Mississippi River as a deckhand for Cartasica Barge Lines, 18 years as farm manager for Romar Dairy Farms in West Jackson and retired from Lenco after 10 years of employment.

Kenny had a knack for repairing small engines and really enjoyed driving his Farmall tractor.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson.

To cherish his memory, Kenny leaves four children, Debra (David) Bollinger, Barbara Gibbar, Kenny Gibbar Jr. and Peggy Spooler, all of Jackson; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dolores Gibbar of Cape Girardeau.

He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Mary Herndon; infant son, Gerald Gibbar; four siblings, Bill, Ray and Leon Gibbar and Margaret Hagans; seven half brothers; and a half sister.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Father Randolph Tochtrop will conduct the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests the American Stroke Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Kenny’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

