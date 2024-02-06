Kenny Schirmer

Kenny “BIGFOOT” Schirmer was the definition of big at 7 feet tall. You couldn’t miss him! He was big in the way he told a story with so much animation. He laughed big with knee slapping that shook the room. He wrote big and bold with his black felt-tipped marker (inside joke). Heck, he was even approached to be a professional wrestler at one point. However, he opted to be a truck driver, and what an adventure it has been for the entire family!

Speaking of big, his work ethic was huge! He loved his Peterbilt, and he fit in that truck like a glove. He lived to provide for and to protect his family. He died doing what he loved: driving that truck. Most importantly, he loved his family the biggest! He loved his wife, Tina, with his whole heart. He was a gentle giant and had the biggest heart (literally and figuratively). He passed his height and work ethic traits down to his two children, who he was so proud of. He adored his grandkids, always offering out his big hand for a high five. He loved big!

Kenny was born Sept. 13, 1960, and raised in Altenburg. He and Tina moved to Cape Girardeau eight years ago. On Wednesday evening, Dec. 11, 2024, Tina received the call that no trucker’s wife wants to receive: “Your husband was in a tragic accident." He passed away a few hours later at Mercy Hospital St. Louis at age 64.

He is survived by his loving wife Tina of 42 years; their two new 16-week-old puppies, Max and Maddie; daughter, MaKenzie LaRose (Ryan); son, Colin Schirmer (Rachel); grandchildren MaKenna LaRose (7) and Maddox LaRose (1.5); parents, Clarence and Vivian Schirmer of Altenburg; siblings, Carolyn Schirmer, Lori Johnson (Raymond), Lois Bader and Neal Schirmer (Michelle); and nieces and nephews, Loralee King (Alex), John Bader (Tori), Carley Schirmer, Myles McClure and Maya McClure.

He is also survived by his in-laws, Jim and Joyce Regelsperger, and sister-in-law, Michelle McClure-Borgfield (Glen).

Kenny was preceded in death by grandparents, Rudolph "Rudy" and Alma Schirmer and Henry and Erna Kassel; the loss of pregnancy (grandchild); and many former pets, most recently the beloved Murphy (14).