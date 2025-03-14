Kenny Ross

SCOPUS — Kenneth Wayne Ross, 61, of Scopus died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born Aug. 1, 1963, in Cape Girardeau to Tom and Virginia Seyer Ross. Kenny and Donna Kay Todt were married Oct. 23, 1987, at Guardian Angel in Oran.

Kenny joined BioKyowa on Feb. 6, 1984, as one of the original team members at the plant. His previous work experience was with Capital Painting and Drywall, Trane Co. (commercial refrigeration and heating) and the maintenance department at Holiday Inn. During his time with BioKyowa, Kenny worked in many areas of the facility: fermentation operator, maintenance and instrumentation technician, production supervisor, process superintendent, assistant to the operations manager and maintenance manager. He worked in the original LysinePlant, an expansion (CG7), food grade production and maintenance operations over the years.

Under his leadership in the maintenance department, an energy conservation program was initiated, and the Computerized Maintenance Management System (Maintain X) program was put into place. Kenny was scheduled to retire in April 2025 and would have been the last of the initial team members to retire. When Kenny wasn’t hard at work, he also loved fishing, hunting, shooting guns and tinkering, but most of all, he loved spending time with his growing family.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Kay Ross; three sons, Duncan (Madison) Ross, Cole Ross and Devin (Megan) Ross; mother, Virginia Ross; two brothers, Tim (Georgie) Ross and Kevin Ross; two sisters, Regina Sander and Cindy Ross; mother-in-law, Mary Todt; granddaughter, Sutton Ross, and a grandson expected in late May. Kenny is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.