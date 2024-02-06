All sections
ObituariesFebruary 12, 2025

Kenneth Stause

Kenneth Jerome Stause, 67, of Leopold passed away on Feb. 9, 2025. A devoted car enthusiast and Knights of Columbus member, he is survived by his daughter, siblings and grandchildren. Services on Feb. 22.

LEOPOLD – Kenneth Jerome Stause, 67, of Leopold passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. He was born June 27, 1957, in Cape Girardeau to Clarence “Peck” and Irma Steinnerd Stause.

Kenny lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time working on his cars, especially his Camaros. He liked to do yard work and spend time outside. He loved watching "The Carol Burnett Show". Kenny was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 5898. He had “his spot”, where he always sat and enjoyed the company of his friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Bell; brothers, Mark (Elizabeth) Stause and Eddie Stause; sisters, Karen Stause and Susan Butrum; and grandchildren, Dayton and Kandice “Kam” Bell.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Randy and Jeff Stause; and sister, Arlene Seiler.

Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m., with a rosary service at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. John Catholic Church in Leopold.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

