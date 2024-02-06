Kenneth Stause

LEOPOLD – Kenneth Jerome Stause, 67, of Leopold passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. He was born June 27, 1957, in Cape Girardeau to Clarence “Peck” and Irma Steinnerd Stause.

Kenny lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time working on his cars, especially his Camaros. He liked to do yard work and spend time outside. He loved watching "The Carol Burnett Show". Kenny was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 5898. He had “his spot”, where he always sat and enjoyed the company of his friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Bell; brothers, Mark (Elizabeth) Stause and Eddie Stause; sisters, Karen Stause and Susan Butrum; and grandchildren, Dayton and Kandice “Kam” Bell.