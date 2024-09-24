All sections
ObituariesSeptember 24, 2024
Kenneth Shrum
Kenneth Wayne Shrum, 86, of Marble Hill, passed away on September 20, 2024. A distinguished attorney and judge, Shrum served as Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney and Missouri Court of Appeals Judge. Services will be held on September 27.
MARBLE HILL — Kenneth Wayne Shrum, 86, of Marble Hill passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at his home.

Kenny was born March 22, 1938, in Cape Girardeau to Phillip and Marie Conrad Shrum. He was a 1955 graduate of Lutesville High School.

Kenny obtained a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Missouri of Mines and Metallurgy in 1959. In 1962, he earned a Bachelor of Laws. He was admitted to the Missouri Bar on May 4, 1963, and was elected Bollinger County prosecuting attorney, serving from 1964 to 1986. He was the city attorney for Fredericktown from 1967 to 1989. Kenny was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, on May 1, 1990. He retired Aug. 31, 2006, after 16 years of service.

Kenny and Jo Ann Hansen were married Oct. 14, 1960. They celebrated 63 years of marriage in 2023. They worked together, stood beside one another and raised their four children: Gary, Renee, Polly and Katie.

Kenneth liked to farm and raise cattle. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and supported all the Woodland Cardinals teams. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. The grandchildren held a special place in Kenny’s heart. However, nothing would light up his world like the great-grandchildren did.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Jo Ann Shrum; son, Gary (Pat) Shrum; daughters, Renee Cook and Katie Shrum; grandchildren, Jennifer (Randy) Mayfield, Kyle (Susan) Cook, Lotte (Luke) Johnson, Kaitlin (Joseph) Stevens, Kendra (Michael) Lincoln, Jerrod (Amanda) Pinkley and Jessica Allison; great-grandchildren, Kase, Kolton, Kade and Klara Johnson, Halley, Benton, Barrett and Lettie Lincoln, Joanna, Declan, Silas and Beau Pinkley, Lane Stevens, Alayah and Caiden Allison, Shakota (Alex) Robinson, Katy Bass and Zoie Cook; and great-great-grandchild, Lakelynn Bass.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Creekside Faith Fellowship in Marble Hill.

A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, with Brother Tim Zych officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Marble Hill Optimist Club, American Cancer Society or Creekside Faith Fellowship Church.

Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Story Links
