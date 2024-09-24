Kenneth Shrum

MARBLE HILL — Kenneth Wayne Shrum, 86, of Marble Hill passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at his home.

Kenny was born March 22, 1938, in Cape Girardeau to Phillip and Marie Conrad Shrum. He was a 1955 graduate of Lutesville High School.

Kenny obtained a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Missouri of Mines and Metallurgy in 1959. In 1962, he earned a Bachelor of Laws. He was admitted to the Missouri Bar on May 4, 1963, and was elected Bollinger County prosecuting attorney, serving from 1964 to 1986. He was the city attorney for Fredericktown from 1967 to 1989. Kenny was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, on May 1, 1990. He retired Aug. 31, 2006, after 16 years of service.

Kenny and Jo Ann Hansen were married Oct. 14, 1960. They celebrated 63 years of marriage in 2023. They worked together, stood beside one another and raised their four children: Gary, Renee, Polly and Katie.

Kenneth liked to farm and raise cattle. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and supported all the Woodland Cardinals teams. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. The grandchildren held a special place in Kenny’s heart. However, nothing would light up his world like the great-grandchildren did.