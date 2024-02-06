Kenneth Pobst

ORAN — Kenneth Michael Pobst was born Dec. 14, 1945, to Walter and Thelma Pobst of Oran, and departed this life November 28, 2024, surrounded by his family and friends.
He graduated from Oran High School in 1963 and left the day after graduation to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army. After serving in Italy and Vietnam during the Vietnam War, he received an honorable discharge.
On Aug. 1, 1970, the hottest day of the year, he married his bride, Joyce Ann Brucker, at Guardian Angel Church in Oran. She survives of the home. Also surviving are his daughters, Stacy Pobst and Stephanie (Shannon) Whitworth; and the best grandson ever, Shevy Whitworth, who made his Papa very proud. His surviving siblings are his older sister, Gail Ann (Mike) Crader, who he loved to tell everyone was his “older” sister, and brothers Ross (Rose) Pobst and Allen (Carolyn) Pobst, along with many wonderful nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and many Mobley cousins.
In his free time if he wasn’t washing his vehicle, watching a St. Louis Cardinals game or a western or war movie, he was watching Fox News. He also loved taking his grandson, Shevy, to the Dollar General Store, going to his ball games or taking him to buy scratch-offs and winning a bunch of money. Shevy has Papa Kenny’s lucky genes.
Kenny was known as a card shark and never passed up a chance to play cards with friends or at the Knights of Columbus Hall. He was a proud member of the Oran Knights of Columbus Council No. 4311, where he served as grand knight in 1975. He was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.
A favorite hobby of his was cooking, as his wife will tell you. He was especially known for his “world famous chili" and also his ham and beans, beef stew, chicken noodle soup and meatloaf.
And you better believe he never left home without a comb in his pocket. He never, wanted a single hair out of place.
He worked many years for Halter Gas Co. and knew just about everyone around. He was also employed at Bunny Bread Company, Regional Primary Care, and Cape Radiology Group after he co-owned T & H Grocery in Oran. He made many new friends at each place.
His family would like to recognize his best friends with whom he shared many fun times and laughs — Butch Dirnberger, Tom Urhahn, Millard Brinker, Jerome and Ronnie Diebold, Bill Anderson, Jim Eftink and Paul Dirnberger. Oh, the stories they could tell!
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, brother Boyd Pobst, mother and father-in-law Loretta and Herbert Brucker, sister-in-law Susie Brucker, and uncles Junior and Marvin Pobst.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Home in Oran, with parish prayers starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by Knights of Columbus prayers.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran, with Father Joseph Kelly officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Oran.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Guardian Angel Catholic School or St. Ambrose Catholic School.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.