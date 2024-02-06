Kenneth Pobst

ORAN — Kenneth Michael Pobst was born Dec. 14, 1945, to Walter and Thelma Pobst of Oran, and departed this life November 28, 2024, surrounded by his family and friends.

He graduated from Oran High School in 1963 and left the day after graduation to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army. After serving in Italy and Vietnam during the Vietnam War, he received an honorable discharge.

On Aug. 1, 1970, the hottest day of the year, he married his bride, Joyce Ann Brucker, at Guardian Angel Church in Oran. She survives of the home. Also surviving are his daughters, Stacy Pobst and Stephanie (Shannon) Whitworth; and the best grandson ever, Shevy Whitworth, who made his Papa very proud. His surviving siblings are his older sister, Gail Ann (Mike) Crader, who he loved to tell everyone was his “older” sister, and brothers Ross (Rose) Pobst and Allen (Carolyn) Pobst, along with many wonderful nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and many Mobley cousins.

In his free time if he wasn’t washing his vehicle, watching a St. Louis Cardinals game or a western or war movie, he was watching Fox News. He also loved taking his grandson, Shevy, to the Dollar General Store, going to his ball games or taking him to buy scratch-offs and winning a bunch of money. Shevy has Papa Kenny’s lucky genes.

Kenny was known as a card shark and never passed up a chance to play cards with friends or at the Knights of Columbus Hall. He was a proud member of the Oran Knights of Columbus Council No. 4311, where he served as grand knight in 1975. He was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

A favorite hobby of his was cooking, as his wife will tell you. He was especially known for his “world famous chili" and also his ham and beans, beef stew, chicken noodle soup and meatloaf.

And you better believe he never left home without a comb in his pocket. He never, wanted a single hair out of place.