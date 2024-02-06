All sections
ObituariesFebruary 13, 2025

Kenneth Lincoln

Kenneth Lincoln, 91, of Jackson, passed away Feb. 13, 2025. A graveside service will be held on Feb. 17 at Cook Cemetery in Scopus, with Pastor Josiah Mazzell officiating.

Kenneth Lincoln, 91, of Jackson died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at The Villas of Jackson in Jackson.

Graveside service and burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Cook Cemetery in Scopus, with Pastor Josiah Mazzell officiating.

Ford and Liley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

