Kenneth Huebel

BAY CITY, Mich. — Kenneth Bruce Huebel, 75, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, Jan. 19, 2025, at his home.
He was born March 24, 1949, in Cape Girardeau, the son of Harry Russell and Margaret Ann Neal Huebel Sr.
Bruce graduated from Southeast Missouri State University. After college, he lived in Seattle for many years. He moved to Bay City when he retired to be close to his niece and her family. Bruce was an avid book collector, having many rare editions. He also enjoyed many different kinds of music and had a large collection of recordings.
Bruce is survived by a brother, Randy (Kaye) Huebel of Cape Girardeau; sister-in-law, Kathy Huebel of Austin, Texas; nieces and nephews, Anne (Jules Gehrke) Huebel of Midland, Michigan, Rachel (Aaron Picar) Huebel-Picar of Cape Girardeau, Eric (Staci) Huebel of Jackson and David (Nicole Blair) Huebel of Austin; three grandnieces and three grandnephews; stepdaughter, Mallory Musser; and his close friends, Margy Nielsen and Garrison Bromwell.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry Russell “Russ” Huebel, Jr.
The family will hold a celebration of Bruce’s life at a later date.
Funeral home arrangements are being provided by the Trahan Funeral Chapel in Bay City. To leave online sentiments, go to www.trahanfc.com.
