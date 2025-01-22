Kenneth Huebel

Bruce is survived by a brother, Randy (Kaye) Huebel of Cape Girardeau; sister-in-law, Kathy Huebel of Austin, Texas; nieces and nephews, Anne (Jules Gehrke) Huebel of Midland, Michigan, Rachel (Aaron Picar) Huebel-Picar of Cape Girardeau, Eric (Staci) Huebel of Jackson and David (Nicole Blair) Huebel of Austin; three grandnieces and three grandnephews; stepdaughter, Mallory Musser; and his close friends, Margy Nielsen and Garrison Bromwell.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry Russell “Russ” Huebel, Jr.

The family will hold a celebration of Bruce’s life at a later date.

Funeral home arrangements are being provided by the Trahan Funeral Chapel in Bay City. To leave online sentiments, go to www.trahanfc.com.