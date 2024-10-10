Kenneth Goetsch

Kenneth Eugene Goetsch, 86, of Jackson died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
He was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Chicago to Henry and Elizabeth Goetsch. He and Dorothy J. Smith were married Aug. 28, 1965, at Oak Lawn, Illinois.
Kenneth served in the U.S. Army from November 1960 to November 1962.
He worked for Western Electric for 22 years and then became a truck driver for a number of years.
He attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Goetsch of Jackson; daughter, Cheryl (Gary) Logan of Hobart, Indiana; two grandchildren, Jessica Lonergan and Brian "Bubba" (Tiffany) Lonergan; and three great-grandchildren, Danny, Lucas and Sloane.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Henry Goetsch, and his mother, Elizabeth Worst.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Ford and Sons Mount. Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Robert Cheney officiating. Burial, with full military rites by Missouri Honors Team, will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
