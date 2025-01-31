All sections
Obituaries

Kenneth Geringer

Kenneth R. Geringer, 90, passed away Jan. 30, 2025, in Cape Girardeau. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Feb. 4 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, with burial at St. Maurus Catholic Cemetery.

Kenneth R. Geringer, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Michael Benz officiating. Burial will be at St. Maurus Catholic Cemetery in Biehle.

