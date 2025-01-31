Kenneth Geringer

Kenneth R. Geringer, 90, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Michael Benz officiating. Burial will be at St. Maurus Catholic Cemetery in Biehle.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.