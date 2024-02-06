All sections
ObituariesJanuary 17, 2025

Kenneth Ervin

Kenneth William Ervin, 79, died Jan. 12, 2025, in Rossville, Georgia. Visitation and funeral service will be Jan. 25 in Cape Girardeau, with burial at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.

MENLO, Ga. — Kenneth William Ervin, 79, of Menlo, formerly of Cape Girardeau, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at Parkside Nursing and Rehab Services in Rossville, Georgia.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

