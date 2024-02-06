Kenneth Enke

Kenneth Harold Enke, 80, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 20, 1943, in Cape Girardeau to Harold Julius and Rosa Annita Perr Enke. He and Janet Wills were married Aug. 8, 1965, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. They just celebrated their 59th anniversary.
He served six years in the National Guard.
Kenneth received an associate business degree from Metro Business College.
He was owner and president of Cape WinSupply for 54 1/2 years. He played drums in the Runaways, a rock ‘n’ roll band, for 35 years. He enjoyed traveling with family and playing music. He always treated people with respect and honesty. He kept his yard looking the best in the neighborhood following his retirement.
Kenneth was a member of Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, where he served as an usher and a member of the Men’s Club.
Survivors include in his wife, Janet Enke of Cape Girardeau; son, Michael Enke of St. Louis; two grandchildren, Jacob Perkins and Isabella Perkins, both of Raleigh, North Carolina; and a niece, Christine Gaither of Chicago.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle Perkins; and sister, Carolyn Ann Rouviere.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the church, with the Rev. Rod Benkendorf officiating. Entombment will take place at a later time at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hanover Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
