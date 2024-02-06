Kenneth Cantrell

Kenneth Edward Cantrell Sr. (Ken or Kenny, to his friends), 77, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family.

Kenny was born Aug. 7, 1947, in Cape Girardeau to Clarence and Mary Cantrell.

He grew up in and eventually ran a business based initially out of Salcedo, graduated high school in Sikeston and moved to Cape Girardeau when he attended Southeast Missouri State University.

Kenny was a member of La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.

Kenny married his best friend, Teresa Diane Street "Diane", on Aug. 30, 1969. Diane died in March 2007 due to breast cancer, and Kenny was fortunate enough to marry the second love of his life, Melanie Konemann in 2008.