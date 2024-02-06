Kenneth Edward Cantrell Sr. (Ken or Kenny, to his friends), 77, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family.
Kenny was born Aug. 7, 1947, in Cape Girardeau to Clarence and Mary Cantrell.
He grew up in and eventually ran a business based initially out of Salcedo, graduated high school in Sikeston and moved to Cape Girardeau when he attended Southeast Missouri State University.
Kenny was a member of La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.
Kenny married his best friend, Teresa Diane Street "Diane", on Aug. 30, 1969. Diane died in March 2007 due to breast cancer, and Kenny was fortunate enough to marry the second love of his life, Melanie Konemann in 2008.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Melanie; two sons, Kenneth Cantrell Jr. and Matthew Cantrell; a sister, Glenda Ehrmann; a near-sister sister-in-law, Claire Campbell; and five grandchildren, Nicole, Madeline, Gabriel, Griffin and Lauren.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will follow at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ron Watts officiating.
Kenny will be cremated, but a private graveside service for family will follow at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gideons, https://gideons.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.