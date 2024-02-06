Daniel “Ken” Alderman, 94, of Scott City passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Aug. 6, 1930, in New Glarus, Wisconsin, to William and Ida Hoga Alderman. He and Louise Ostendorf were married on Oct. 26, 1974, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso. She preceded him in death March 20, 2019.

Ken enjoyed gardening, fishing and going to auctions and flea markets with his wife. He was a member of St. Augustine Parish, American Legion and Knights of Columbus. Ken was a two-time veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as an electrician's mate third class. He enlisted April 12, 1949, and served until May 16, 1953.

Ken attended Marquette Technical School and worked at Marquette Cement plant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as a shift foreman. In 1965, he transferred to the Marquette Cement plant in Cape Girardeau as chief electrician, retiring from Lone Star, now Buzzi Unicem, after 33 years.

Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Ruth Schlosser of Scott City, and Rose Ostendorf of Cape Girardeau; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Wisconsin and Missouri.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife, parents, five brothers and two sisters.