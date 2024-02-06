Kelly Brune

PERRYVILLE — Kelly Dean Brune, 83, of Perryville died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Independence Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the church, with the Rev. Matthew Marks officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
