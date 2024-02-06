All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesNovember 26, 2024

Kelly Brune

Kelly Dean Brune, 83, of Perryville died Nov. 23, 2024. Services will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with visitation Nov. 29 and 30, followed by the funeral and burial.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Kelly Dean Brune, 83, of Perryville died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Independence Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the church, with the Rev. Matthew Marks officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jeanne Essner
ObituariesNov. 24
Jeanne Essner
Melba Richardson
ObituariesNov. 23
Melba Richardson
Jerry Arnold
ObituariesNov. 23
Jerry Arnold
Evie Willis
ObituariesNov. 22
Evie Willis
Brandon Jenkins
ObituariesNov. 22
Brandon Jenkins
Jacob Raines
ObituariesNov. 22
Jacob Raines
Mary Ann Smith
ObituariesNov. 22
Mary Ann Smith
Jerry Seabaugh
ObituariesNov. 21
Jerry Seabaugh
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy