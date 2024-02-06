All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 28, 2025

Keiven Cole

Keiven Steven Cole, 39, of Cape Girardeau died Jan. 15, 2025. Visitation and the funeral service will be Feb. 1 at Crain Funeral Home, followed by interment at Fairmount Cemetery.

Keiven Steven Cole, 39, of Cape Girardeau died suddenly Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1, at Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral will follow at noon Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Fairmount Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Marilyn Wilson
ObituariesJan. 27
Marilyn Wilson
Dr. Alberto Dávila
ObituariesJan. 25
Dr. Alberto Dávila
Christopher Fields
ObituariesJan. 25
Christopher Fields
Joshua Hengst
ObituariesJan. 25
Joshua Hengst
Mary Mansker
ObituariesJan. 25
Mary Mansker
Dorothy Menz
ObituariesJan. 25
Dorothy Menz
Denise Musgrave
ObituariesJan. 25
Denise Musgrave
Steven Ford
ObituariesJan. 23
Steven Ford
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy