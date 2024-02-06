Keiven Cole

Keiven Steven Cole, 39, of Cape Girardeau died suddenly Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1, at Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at noon Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Fairmount Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
