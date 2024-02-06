All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 10, 2025

Keith Voges

Keith Voges, 86, of Oak Ridge passed away Jan. 7, 2025. A Missouri National Guard veteran and member of St. John's Church, Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Clara. He is survived by his sisters and nephews.

story image illustation
story image illustation

Elmer K. “Keith” Voges, 86, of Oak Ridge passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Cape Girardeau to Elmer and Frieda Schlimme Voges.

Keith was a 1957 graduate of Jackson High School. He served honorably in the Missouri National Guard and was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Fruitland.

He and Clara Dee Hahs were married Dec. 18, 2002, in Benton. They had been married 22 years when Clara passed away June 20, 2024.

Survivors include his sisters, Carolyn (John) Jennings of Fulton and Joyce Hawkins of Jackson; and nephews, Mark (Dana) and Brian (Dena) Jennings of Fulton, Kevin (Robin) Hawkins of Cape Girardeau and Kyle (Andrea) Hawkins of Springfield.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There are no formal services.

Cremation were arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Keith’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesJan. 10
Olline Brown
ObituariesJan. 10
Geraldine Eaton
ObituariesJan. 10
Glen Eggimann
ObituariesJan. 10
John Ferguson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Richard Koch
ObituariesJan. 10
Richard Koch
Edgar McAuley
ObituariesJan. 10
Edgar McAuley
Terry Pourney
ObituariesJan. 10
Terry Pourney
David Summers
ObituariesJan. 10
David Summers
Garrett Bradshaw
ObituariesJan. 9
Garrett Bradshaw
Carol Carter
ObituariesJan. 9
Carol Carter
Henrietta Dirnberger
ObituariesJan. 9
Henrietta Dirnberger
Delmer Dopp
ObituariesJan. 9
Delmer Dopp
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy