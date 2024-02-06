Elmer K. “Keith” Voges, 86, of Oak Ridge passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Cape Girardeau to Elmer and Frieda Schlimme Voges.

Keith was a 1957 graduate of Jackson High School. He served honorably in the Missouri National Guard and was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Fruitland.

He and Clara Dee Hahs were married Dec. 18, 2002, in Benton. They had been married 22 years when Clara passed away June 20, 2024.

Survivors include his sisters, Carolyn (John) Jennings of Fulton and Joyce Hawkins of Jackson; and nephews, Mark (Dana) and Brian (Dena) Jennings of Fulton, Kevin (Robin) Hawkins of Cape Girardeau and Kyle (Andrea) Hawkins of Springfield.