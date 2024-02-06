Elmer K. “Keith” Voges, 86, of Oak Ridge passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Cape Girardeau.
He was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Cape Girardeau to Elmer and Frieda Schlimme Voges.
Keith was a 1957 graduate of Jackson High School. He served honorably in the Missouri National Guard and was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Fruitland.
He and Clara Dee Hahs were married Dec. 18, 2002, in Benton. They had been married 22 years when Clara passed away June 20, 2024.
Survivors include his sisters, Carolyn (John) Jennings of Fulton and Joyce Hawkins of Jackson; and nephews, Mark (Dana) and Brian (Dena) Jennings of Fulton, Kevin (Robin) Hawkins of Cape Girardeau and Kyle (Andrea) Hawkins of Springfield.
There are no formal services.
Cremation were arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Keith’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.