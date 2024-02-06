Keith Schattauer, 67, of St. Louis, formerly of Pocahontas, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, Sept. 29, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Virgil Kelm officiating. Burial will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
