ObituariesSeptember 24, 2024

Keith Schattauer

Keith Schattauer, 67, of St. Louis, passed away on Sept. 23, 2024. Visitation is set for 1 p.m. on Sept. 29 at McCombs Funeral Home, Jackson, with a service at 2:30 p.m. and burial at Russell Heights Cemetery.

story image illustation

Keith Schattauer, 67, of St. Louis, formerly of Pocahontas, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, Sept. 29, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Virgil Kelm officiating. Burial will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

