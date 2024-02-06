Keith Schattauer

Keith Lloyd Schattauer, 67, formerly of Pocahontas, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis.
He was born Aug. 30, 1957, in Cape Girardeau to Lloyd A. and Erna Meyr Schattauer. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pocahontas.
Keith never met a stranger. Although his vocabulary was limited, his spirit was not. His contagious smile and memorable handshake opened the door to countless friendships he treasured. Those having had the privilege of meeting Keith likely recall that he typically greeted acquaintances as “Partner”.
The accomplishment that Keith was most proud of was running tickets at Fruitland Livestock Auction Barn. His family recalls that he would always look up at them to make sure they were watching. In return, he would flash his contagious grin and offer a big thumbs-up. Keith had a soft spot for animals of all kinds, especially dogs.
Some of his “favorites” were counting deer during truck rides with his dad and nieces; collecting matchbox cars and visiting the Motorsports Parkway in Memphis, Tennessee; listening to Elvis Presley and visiting Graceland; Batman movies; tractors, especially John Deere, and visiting John Deere Headquarters in Moline, Illinois; bowling; attending the rodeo in Pacific; weekly outings with his sister; and dancing (he was the only person in the family who had rhythm).
To cherish his memory, Keith leaves his sister, Sandy (John) Mercille of Fenton; and two nieces, Christine “Chrissy” (Jason) Brown, and children, Cooper and Riley of Eureka, and Cara (Christopher) Guy of Maryville, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Erna Schattauer; paternal grandparents, August and Ella Schroeder Schattauer; maternal grandparents, Martin "Max" and Meta Bingenheimer Meyr; and his dear canine pal, Triks.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to service time Sunday, Sept. 29, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Virgil Kelm will conduct the funeral at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests Sunnyhill. Sunnyhill lights the path to empowered living for individuals diagnosed with developmental disabilities. Contributions may be given at the funeral home; mailed to 14 Soccer Park Road; Fenton, MO 63026, or given online at https://give.classy.org/Schattauer. To learn more, visit www.sunnyhillinc.org.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Keith’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
