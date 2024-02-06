All sections
ObituariesNovember 8, 2024

Keith Brown

Keith Earl Brown, 65, of Perryville passed away Nov. 7, 2024. Visitation is set for Nov. 12, followed by a funeral service and burial at Yount Community Cemetery.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Keith Earl Brown, 65, of Perryville died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at his home.

Visitation will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Craig Petzoldt officiating. Burial will be at Yount Community Cemetery in Yount.

