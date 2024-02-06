Keith Brown

PERRYVILLE — Keith Earl Brown, 65, of Perryville died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at his home.
Visitation will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Craig Petzoldt officiating. Burial will be at Yount Community Cemetery in Yount.
