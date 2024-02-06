Kathy Pinkerton

Kathy Lea Pinkerton, daughter of the late Obie Hendrickson and Doris Brown Fulton was born April 14, 1963, in St. Louis and departed her life Thursday, March 20, 2025, at her home in Chaffee at the age of 61.
She was a former caseworker at Safe House for Women, avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan and loved to go camping with family and friends.
On March 18, 2000, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Leon Pinkerton in Chaffee. He survives of the home in Chaffee.
Besides her husband, survivors include one daughter, Amanda (Ryan) Pobst; four sons, William Robertson, Daniel (Sarah) Robertson, Rodney (Marinda) Pinkerton and Kenneth (Jennifer) Pinkerton Jr.; two brothers, Kevin Hendrickson and Bobby Duncan; four sisters, Patty Tanner, Gaila Admas, Karen Hornbuckle and Terri Brown; 22 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Hendrickson, and two sisters, Doris Kincade and Donna Vessells.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 24, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Home in Chaffee.
Funeral will immediately follow, with the Rev. Randy Conn officiating. Interment will follow in Union Park Cemetery in Chaffee.
