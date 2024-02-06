All sections
ObituariesSeptember 30, 2024

Kathleen Steffens

Kathleen S. Steffens, 75, of Jackson, passed away on September 29, 2024. A devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, she leaves behind her husband, Richard, and two daughters. Visitation is on October 2.

Kathleen S. Steffens, 75, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Sep. 29, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Jan. 27, 1949, in New Wells, daughter of Albert H. and Elda Gerler Meyr. She and Richard L. Steffens were married May 18, 1968, in New Wells.

Kathleen was a 1967 graduate of Jackson High School. She retired from AmeriChicken with 39 years of employment. Her prior employment included Edison Brothers, Jackson Savings & Loan, Colonial Federal Savings & Loan and Direct Sales.

In 1973, Kathleen transferred from Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Wells to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. She was faithful to her Lord and Savior through membership at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Her service included Board of Education, Board of Stewardship, secretary to Voters Assembly, PTL, Sunday school teacher, visited shut-in members and Day 3 Seeds, formerly Hope Seed. She frequently donated blood to the American Red Cross.

Loving survivors include her husband, Richard Steffens; two daughters, Jennifer (Frank) Williams and Tamara Steffens; grandchild, Kaleb Willams; and siblings, Arlyss Schmidt and Jean Roth.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Rose Marie and Pauline Richter; and brothers-in-law, Leroy Roth and Edward Richter.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

The Rev. Joshua Schmidt will conduct the funeral at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the church. Interment will follow in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Wells.

The family suggests contributions be made to St. Paul Lutheran School or Day 3 Seeds.

McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Kathleen’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

