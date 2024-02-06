Kathleen Boehme

Kathleen Martha Boehme, 52, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the church, with the Rev. Steven Dressler officiating.
Ford and Sons Mount Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.