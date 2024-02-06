Katherine Lynn, daughter of George and Theta Sebastian Nussbaum, was born Sept. 29, 1941, in Cape Girardeau and departed her life Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Chaffee Nursing Center at the age of 83.

She was a former librarian aide with the Kelly school district for several years and also worked at Boomland in Benton. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Gordonville, Scott County Women in Agriculture, Benton Homemakers and Red Hat Society.

On Oct. 17, 1970, she was united in marriage to Donald Lynn in Gordonville. He survives of the home in Benton.

Along with her husband, survivors include one son, Doug Lynn of Benton; one daughter, Donna (Jason) Claes of Cincinnati; two granddaughters, Katie and Nora Claes of Cincinnati; one brother, Dewey (Gwen) Nussbaum of St. Louis; one sister, Mary (Mike) King of Oak Ridge; and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Chaffee Nursing Center, as well as Charlotte McCroy.