ObituariesOctober 11, 2024

Judy Meinz

Judy Meinz, 81, of Cape Girardeau passed away Oct. 7. A devoted Cardinals fan and retired banker, she leaves behind family and cherished memories. Services on Oct. 14.

Judy Meinz
Judy Meinz

Judy Ann Meinz, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at The Arbors.

She was born June 1, 1943, in Cape Girardeau to Emil R. and Norma Schulenberg Heisserer. She and Walter Dean Meinz were married April 16, 1966, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. He preceded her in death June 17, 2021.

Judy worked at First Federal Savings and Loan, which became Regions Bank, where she retired after 45 years.

She was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed fishing with her late husband and visiting Florida.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.

Survivors include a son, Jon (Betsey) Meinz of St. Louis; brother, Bill (Betty) Heisserer of Jackson; sister, Dixie Pikey of St. Louis; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 14, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at noon Monday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jesse Hiett officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

