Judy Meinz

Judy Ann Meinz, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at The Arbors.

She was born June 1, 1943, in Cape Girardeau to Emil R. and Norma Schulenberg Heisserer. She and Walter Dean Meinz were married April 16, 1966, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. He preceded her in death June 17, 2021.

Judy worked at First Federal Savings and Loan, which became Regions Bank, where she retired after 45 years.

She was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed fishing with her late husband and visiting Florida.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.