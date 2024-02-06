Judy Meinz

Judy Ann Meinz, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at The Arbors in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 14, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at noon Monday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
