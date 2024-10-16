All sections
ObituariesOctober 10, 2024

Judy Meinz

Judy Ann Meinz, 81, died in Cape Girardeau. Her funeral and burial details are set for Oct. 14.

Judy Ann Meinz, 81, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at The Arbors in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 14, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will be at noon Monday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

