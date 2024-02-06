All sections
ObituariesDecember 23, 2024

Judith Leible-Stanley

Judith Leible-Stanley, 77, of Chaffee passed away on Dec. 20, 2024. A supply technician at the Lutheran Home for 32 years, she is survived by her children, grandchildren and siblings.

CHAFFEE – Judith Leible-Stanley, 77, of Chaffee passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.

She was born Feb. 23, 1947, in Cape Girardeau to William and Florence Briggen. Judith and Lonnie Stanley were married July 22, 1995, in Jackson, and he preceded her in death

She was a supply technician at the Lutheran Home for 32 years.

Survivors include three daughters, Dawn (Lance) Potter of Cape Girardeau, Angela (Kenny) Massa of Marble Hill and Marsha Leible of Jackson; son, Richard (Joyce) Leible of Scott City; brother, William Briggen of Jackson; sister, Patsy O'Kelly of Chaffee; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, three sisters and one grandchild.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Ford andd Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the funeral home, with Craig Runzi officiating. Burial will follow at Lorimer Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to Crown Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

