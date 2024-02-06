CHAFFEE – Judith Leible-Stanley, 77, of Chaffee passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.

She was born Feb. 23, 1947, in Cape Girardeau to William and Florence Briggen. Judith and Lonnie Stanley were married July 22, 1995, in Jackson, and he preceded her in death

She was a supply technician at the Lutheran Home for 32 years.

Survivors include three daughters, Dawn (Lance) Potter of Cape Girardeau, Angela (Kenny) Massa of Marble Hill and Marsha Leible of Jackson; son, Richard (Joyce) Leible of Scott City; brother, William Briggen of Jackson; sister, Patsy O'Kelly of Chaffee; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Judith was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, three sisters and one grandchild.