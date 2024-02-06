Judith Gremaud

PERRYVILLE — Judith Ann Gremaud, 86, of Perryville died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at her home.
Visitation will be from 7 to 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Perryville.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the church, with the Rev. Jay Jung, C.M., officiating. Entombment will be at Mary Queen of Saints Mausoleum at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.