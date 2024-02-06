All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 2, 2025

Judith Gremaud

Judith Ann Gremaud, 86, of Perryville died Dec. 31, 2024. A visitation and funeral Mass will be held Jan. 4 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, followed by entombment at Mount Hope Cemetery.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Judith Ann Gremaud, 86, of Perryville died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at her home.

Visitation will be from 7 to 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Perryville.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the church, with the Rev. Jay Jung, C.M., officiating. Entombment will be at Mary Queen of Saints Mausoleum at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Patricia Hennig
ObituariesDec. 31, 2024
Patricia Hennig
Mike Bonifield
ObituariesDec. 31, 2024
Mike Bonifield
Iola Baker
ObituariesDec. 31, 2024
Iola Baker
Bonnie Bragg
ObituariesDec. 31, 2024
Bonnie Bragg
Robert Foster
ObituariesDec. 31, 2024
Robert Foster
Vernon Gunnels Jr.
ObituariesDec. 31, 2024
Vernon Gunnels Jr.
Helen Ham
ObituariesDec. 31, 2024
Helen Ham
Eddie Harris
ObituariesDec. 31, 2024
Eddie Harris
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy