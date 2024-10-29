Judith Coombes

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she loved reading, crossword puzzles and her dogs. However, what she cherished most was her family, especially her grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with them or attend one of their sporting events.

Judith is survived by one daughter, Franci L. Hedgeland, and her husband, Don; two sons, Scott A. Coombes and James W. Coombes and his wife, Lorraine; seven grandchildren, Taylor E. Halvonik, Kristin M. Bergmeister, Adam M. Hedgeland, Ciara M. Countess, Grant W. Coombes, Alexander W. Coombes and Peter A. Coombes; three great-grandchildren; and two half sisters, Kathy Emmons and Paula Fisher.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory in York is in charge of arrangements.