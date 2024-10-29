All sections
ObituariesOctober 29, 2024

Judith Coombes

Judith A. Buck Coombes, 87, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away Oct. 21, 2024. A dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she cherished family time and was a devoted animal lover.

story image illustation

YORK, Penn. — Judith A. Buck Coombes, 87, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Country Meadows York-West in York.

She was the wife of the late William A. Coombes.

Born Oct. 3, 1937, in Scott City, she was the daughter of James H. Buck and Frances I. Reed Bachman.

She was employed as a receptionist with York City Housing Authority until her retirement.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she loved reading, crossword puzzles and her dogs. However, what she cherished most was her family, especially her grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with them or attend one of their sporting events.

Judith is survived by one daughter, Franci L. Hedgeland, and her husband, Don; two sons, Scott A. Coombes and James W. Coombes and his wife, Lorraine; seven grandchildren, Taylor E. Halvonik, Kristin M. Bergmeister, Adam M. Hedgeland, Ciara M. Countess, Grant W. Coombes, Alexander W. Coombes and Peter A. Coombes; three great-grandchildren; and two half sisters, Kathy Emmons and Paula Fisher.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to York SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory in York is in charge of arrangements.

