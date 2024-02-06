Judith Blaylock

BERTRAND – Judith Ann Blaylock, 83, of Bertrand, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

She was born July 26, 1941, in Mississippi County to William Eugene and Blanche Virginia Oliphant Walker. Even though she disliked going to school, she graduated from Anniston High School as valedictorian in 1959 and started working at Missouri Delta Hospital, from which she retired as a bookkeeper in July 2005.

Judy enjoyed playing piano since age 7 and spent decades playing piano for her various churches — New Bethel Baptist Church in rural Charleston, Southside Baptist Church in Charleston, First Baptist Church of East Prairie and Sikeston Community Church.

She was married to Reelious Henry Blaylock from June 1962 until 1972, and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include one son, Chris (Patty) Blaylock of Cape Girardeau; many much loved nieces and nephews, cousins and numerous friends; as well as one granddog, Milo, and two grandcats, Walter and Hermann.