Judith Blaylock

BERTRAND – Judith Ann Blaylock, 83, of Bertrand, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
She was born July 26, 1941, in Mississippi County to William Eugene and Blanche Virginia Oliphant Walker. Even though she disliked going to school, she graduated from Anniston High School as valedictorian in 1959 and started working at Missouri Delta Hospital, from which she retired as a bookkeeper in July 2005.
Judy enjoyed playing piano since age 7 and spent decades playing piano for her various churches — New Bethel Baptist Church in rural Charleston, Southside Baptist Church in Charleston, First Baptist Church of East Prairie and Sikeston Community Church.
She was married to Reelious Henry Blaylock from June 1962 until 1972, and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include one son, Chris (Patty) Blaylock of Cape Girardeau; many much loved nieces and nephews, cousins and numerous friends; as well as one granddog, Milo, and two grandcats, Walter and Hermann.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wilbur, Kenneth, Glen and Leroy Walker; sister, Barbara Haubold; infant sisters, Betty Jean and Shirley Joan Walker; and her stillborn daughter.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at McMikle Funeral Home in Sikeston.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the funeral home.
A private family burial will be at Armer Cemetery near Bertrand.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials be made to Southeast Missouri Pets, 180 Weston St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcmiklefuneralhome.com.
