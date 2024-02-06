Juanita Irwin

Juanita Nellie Elfrank Irwin, 95, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Nov. 21, 1928, in Perkins to the late William Henry and Amanda Angeline St. Cin Elfrank. On Aug. 20, 1946, she was united in marriage to Robert Richard Irwin Sr., who preceded her in death Aug. 1, 1999.

God blessed Juanita with a very special talent, and at the young age of only 4 years old, she was learning to play the piano. By the age of 9, Juanita was mastering the talents that God had given her, and she started giving back by playing the piano/organ for the Childrens Choir at Perkins Baptist Church. Throughout her life, Juanita continued playing for the Lord, most recently at Hooe Baptist Church, where she was a member for 24 years.

Juanita not only shared her special talents with the church, but was more than eager to share them with anyone who came to her wanting to learn how to play the piano. Even at the age of 95, she was still passing her musical talents down to her great-grandchildren by teaching them "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star", among others.

God also blessed Juanita with a special singing voice that she was more than happy to share with others while singing in the Irwin Family Quartet.