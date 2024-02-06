All sections
ObituariesDecember 16, 2024

Juanita Bolen

Juanita Bolen, 89, of Jackson passed away Dec. 16, 2024. A devoted member of Shawnee Hills Baptist Church, she cherished her family and faith. Services are set for Dec. 19 at Russell Heights Cemetery.

Juanita Bolen
Juanita Bolen

Juanita D. Bolen, 89, of Jackson passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Brownwood, daughter of John Louis and Hazel Sechrest Black. She and William “Bill” Bolen were married Nov. 28, 1953, in Tunica, Mississippi. He preceded her in death April 11, 2003.

Juanita was a member of Shawnee Hills Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible, the American flag, her church family and her grandchildren. Juanita was very young at heart.

Loving survivors include her four sons, John (Diane) Bolen of Oak Ridge, Steve (Laurie) Bolen of Friedheim, Kevin (the late Terri) Bolen of Jackson and Mike (Sandy) Bolen of Jackson; one daughter, Debbie (Roger) Niswonger of Altenburg; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband; son, David Bolen; granddaughter, Lori Niswonger; great-grandson, James William Bolen; and three siblings.

The Rev. Don Estes will conduct the graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial contributions to Shawnee Hills Baptist Church.

Arrangements were made by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Juanita’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

