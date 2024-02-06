Juanita Bolen

Juanita D. Bolen, 89, of Jackson passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Brownwood, daughter of John Louis and Hazel Sechrest Black. She and William “Bill” Bolen were married Nov. 28, 1953, in Tunica, Mississippi. He preceded her in death April 11, 2003.

Juanita was a member of Shawnee Hills Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible, the American flag, her church family and her grandchildren. Juanita was very young at heart.

Loving survivors include her four sons, John (Diane) Bolen of Oak Ridge, Steve (Laurie) Bolen of Friedheim, Kevin (the late Terri) Bolen of Jackson and Mike (Sandy) Bolen of Jackson; one daughter, Debbie (Roger) Niswonger of Altenburg; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband; son, David Bolen; granddaughter, Lori Niswonger; great-grandson, James William Bolen; and three siblings.