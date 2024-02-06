All sections
ObituariesFebruary 2, 2025

Joyce Dunn

Joyce Faye Dunn, 85, of Marble Hill, passed away on Feb. 1, 2025. A long-time resident and former employee of Brown Shoe Co., she is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Joyce Faye Dunn, 85, of Marble Hill, formerly of Jackson, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Providence Care, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Oct. 28, 1939, near Crump to John W. and Bertha “Idell” Sander Ervin. She was a 1957 graduate of Delta High School. She and Charles W. Dunn were married Jan. 28, 1957, in Marble Hill. They had been married 53 years when Charles passed away February 25, 2010.

Joyce’s employment included Brown Shoe Co. and Thorngate factory, retiring in October 2021.

Loving survivors include three children, Charles W. (Eva) Dunn of Marble Hill, Dean “Matt” (Dani) Dunn of Jackson and Diane (Keith) Glaus of Whitewater; son-in-law, Gary Smith of Jackson; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon (Ervin) Seabaugh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; a daughter, Debra Smith; two grandchildren; and her parents.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson. At 7 p.m., Tuesday, Father Charles Dunn will conduct parish prayers. Thereafter, Daniel Dunn will lead the rosary.

Fathers Joseph Kelly and Charles Dunn will concelebrate Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 418 S. Third St., Chaffee. Interment will follow at Baker Cemetery, 24094 Route 51, Marble Hill.

If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee or St. John Catholic Church in Leopold.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Joyce’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

