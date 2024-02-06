Joyce Dunn

Joyce Faye Dunn, 85, of Marble Hill, formerly of Jackson, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Providence Care, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Oct. 28, 1939, near Crump to John W. and Bertha “Idell” Sander Ervin. She was a 1957 graduate of Delta High School. She and Charles W. Dunn were married Jan. 28, 1957, in Marble Hill. They had been married 53 years when Charles passed away February 25, 2010.

Joyce’s employment included Brown Shoe Co. and Thorngate factory, retiring in October 2021.

Loving survivors include three children, Charles W. (Eva) Dunn of Marble Hill, Dean “Matt” (Dani) Dunn of Jackson and Diane (Keith) Glaus of Whitewater; son-in-law, Gary Smith of Jackson; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon (Ervin) Seabaugh.