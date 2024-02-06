Joyce Dooley

CHAFFEE — Joyce Rea Dooley, daughter of Noble F. and Lillian R. Bixler Dooley, was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Lilbourn and departed this life Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at her home in Chaffee at the age of 82 years.

She was baptized at First Christian Church of Chaffee. She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1979 in management and economics. She also graduated from Nova-Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in May 1994 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

Joyce was Republican in Scott County before it was cool. She hoped to see a Republican elected in Scott County before her death. Accomplished. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals — win or lose, but she was better with wins. She was a passionate fan of University of Maryland basketball, University of Miami football/basketball and University of Missouri football/basketball. She loved her large, extended family, her God, Diet Coke and Chaffee Drive In’s hamburgers with her hot fudge sundaes.

Joyce is survived by three brothers, Gerald C. “Jerry” Dooley of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Edward F. “Eddie” Dooley and Michael L. Dooley of Chaffee; and three sisters, Shirley D. Keachie of St. Charles, Linda D. Kraemer of Chaffee and Rebecca D. Arkin of Nixa.