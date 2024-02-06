All sections
ObituariesJanuary 25, 2025

Joshua Hengst

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Joshua Hengst
Joshua Hengst

Joshua D. Hengst, 44, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

He was born May 12, 1980, in Cape Girardeau to Rick Hengst and Debbie King Schrock.

Survivors include two sisters, Megan Hengst and Andrea Schrock; two brothers, Derrick Hengst and Ethan Schrock; five children, Alexis, Austin, Madison, Emery and Vivian; five grandchildren; grandmother, Betty Hengst; and father, Rick Hengst.

He was preceded in death by his mother and grandfather, David Hengst.

There will be a service at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

Announcement is courtesy of Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

