ObituariesNovember 12, 2019

John Vogel

John Stephen Vogel, 64, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, formerly of Perryville, Missouri, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home.

John Stephen Vogel, 64, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, formerly of Perryville, Missouri, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville.

Funeral Mass will be at noon Saturday at the church, with the Rev. Rich Wehrmeyer officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. A celebration of his life will follow the burial at the RFC Banquet Center.

Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville is in charge of arrangements.

Obituaries
