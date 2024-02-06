MARSHALL – A lifelong Marshall resident, John Percy Huston III passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the age of 95 years at Hartland Residential Care Center in Marshall.

He was many things to many people during his long life. As a family man, he was loving and kind, a great listener and the best example of a selfless husband and father. As a businessman, he was forward-thinking, an entrepreneur, a master of his chosen industry and a leader who led by example, setting the tone in every room he entered.

John was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Marshall to John Percy Huston II and Dorothy Curran Huston, both of whom preceded him in death. His path to success began early. As a bright and driven student, he left Marshall High School early, at the age of 16, to attend University of Missouri-Columbia. There, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, graduating in three years at the age of 19. This accomplishment set the tone for his remarkable career in banking and finance. While at Mizzou, John met lifelong friends as a Beta Theta Pi fraternity member and continued to enjoy those professional and personal relationships throughout his life. His strong fortitude for success was also evident when he became an Eagle Scout, having accomplished that in only two years.

In 1949, John began his full-time employment at Wood & Huston Bank, where he dedicated 66 years of service, ultimately rising to the role of chairman of the board. Upon his retirement in 2015, he was honored with the title of chairman emeritus. His leadership transformed Wood & Huston Bank into a cornerstone of the community. Beyond his work at the bank, John contributed to the growth of the financial industry in Missouri through roles with the Missouri Bankers Association and directorships at various financial institutions across the state and beyond. One highlight included his appointment as a board member for Kansas Bankers Surety Co. His accomplishments during his more than 65 years within the financial development of mid-Missouri are unparalleled.

In an email to the staff of Wood & Huston Bank informing them of John’s death, bank president, Mark Thompson said, “John’s tenure at Wood & Huston Bank was marked by his moral compass, dedication to excellence, and his ability to inspire those around him. His leadership was not just about making decisions but about setting an example through his actions and integrity. Known for his unwavering commitment to customers and his exemplary leadership, John was a guiding light for all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

John enlisted in the U.S. Army and was inducted three days after his 22nd birthday on Jan. 17, 1951. He served his country during the Korean War, being stationed in Japan for six months, and was honorably discharged on Jan. 12, 1953, having attained the rank of corporal. He became a member of American Legion Post No. 191 in Marshall, where he was the oldest living member at the time of his death, as well as becoming a member of the VFW.

John’s commitment to his community was as steadfast as his professional accomplishments. John served in leadership roles for numerous civic organizations, including board member and president of Marshall Chamber of Commerce, founder and board member of Marshall-Saline Development Corp., board member and president of Marshall Industrial Development Corporation, trustee and treasurer for Ridge Park Cemetery Association, as well as Sappington School Fund. John served on Missouri Valley College Board of Trustees for more than 50 years, and his contributions were recognized in 1998 with an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree. In 2023, John and Donna received Missouri Valley College’s inaugural President’s Medal, honoring their shared legacy of service and leadership. Additionally, they were also recognized by the Friends of Arrow Rock, receiving the Distinguished Service Award, one of only three awards ever to be presented by the Friends of Arrow Rock. John was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Marshall.

According to John, the greatest honor in his life was when he married Donna G. Klepper in August 1958. He felt so strongly about it that on an informational questionnaire for an award he was receiving, he listed his greatest accomplishment as “Donna Klepper married me.” This marriage of 66 years was blessed with four sons: Percy, Nick, Matt and H.J., who, along with their families, were the center of John’s life. As a family man, John was a dedicated resource of wisdom and generosity. His example as a husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law is the greatest legacy he leaves his loved ones.

John was known to so many as a gentleman with a remarkable strength of character and a constant presence of mind. His ability to create meaningful connections with people from all walks of life was sincere and deeply impactful. John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed the natural beauty of Missouri. He spent many years riding horses and raising cattle on his farm outside of Stover, and family fishing trips to Canada were highlights for many years.