John LaRose Sr.

PERRYVILLE — John Melvin LaRose Sr., 84, of Perryville passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at his home.
He was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Perryville to Jesse Robert and Rose Marie Blechle LaRose. John and Regina K. Moore were married April 26, 1996.
John was the co-founder of LaRose Studio, MidAmerica Farmer Grower, National Conservation Tillage Conferences and AgWiki.com.
He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Counsel 1263, Fourth Degree.
John was the father to three adult children from his prior marriage to Sharolyn K. Ochs LaRose Brown. One daughter preceded him in death, Lisa LaRose; two sons survive, John M. (Terrie) LaRose Jr. and Kurt D. (Claudio Donoso) LaRose, both of Perryville. One sister survives, Mary Ann Wucher of Perryville.
Other survivors include grandchildren, Isaac, Andrew, Logan, Adam, Sarah and Kayla; great-granddaughter, Lainey; and sister-in-law, Anne LaRose of Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter; three brothers, Robert, Donald and Merlin LaRose; and one grandson, Brett LaRose.
Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 17, and will continue from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Fred Wandera, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Lung Association or St. Vincent de Paul Schools.
