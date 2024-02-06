John LaRose

PERRYVILLE — John M. LaRose, 84, of Perryville died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Perryville. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery.
