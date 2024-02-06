All sections
ObituariesJanuary 16, 2025

John LaRose

John M. LaRose, 84, of Perryville, died Jan. 12, 2025. Visitation is scheduled for Jan. 17 and 18 at Ford and Young Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Jan. 18 at St. Vincent de Paul Church.

PERRYVILLE — John M. LaRose, 84, of Perryville died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, and 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Perryville. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery.

