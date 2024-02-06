All sections
December 19, 2024

John Farquhar Sr.

John M. Farquhar Sr., 98, of Cape Girardeau passed away Dec. 17, 2024. Visitation is scheduled for Dec. 27 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home; no funeral service will be held.

story image illustation

John M. Farquhar Sr., 98, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

There will be no funeral service.

