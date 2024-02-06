John Farquhar Sr.

John M. Farquhar Sr., 98, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
There will be no funeral service.
