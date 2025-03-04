John 'Doc' Yallaly

John J. "Doc" Yallaly, 93, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, March 3, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 6, at Ford and Sons Sprigg Streeet Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with parish prayers beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a Knights of Columbus Council No. 1111 rosary.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 7, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Allan Saunders officiating.