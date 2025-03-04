John 'Doc' Yallaly

John J. "Doc" Yallaly, 93, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, March 3, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 6, at Ford and Sons Sprigg Streeet Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with parish prayers beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a Knights of Columbus Council No. 1111 rosary.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 7, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Allan Saunders officiating.
Burial, with full military honors, will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
