All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesMarch 4, 2025

John 'Doc' Yallaly

John 'Doc' Yallaly, 93, passed away on March 3, 2025, in Cape Girardeau. Visitation is on March 6, with a funeral Mass on March 7 at St. Mary's Cathedral, followed by burial with military honors.

story image illustation

John J. "Doc" Yallaly, 93, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, March 3, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 6, at Ford and Sons Sprigg Streeet Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, with parish prayers beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a Knights of Columbus Council No. 1111 rosary.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 7, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Allan Saunders officiating.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burial, with full military honors, will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesMar. 4
Marcella Huebel
ObituariesMar. 4
Jim Shank
ObituariesMar. 4
Ronald Wooldridge
ObituariesMar. 4
Mary Turner

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Viola Buck
ObituariesMar. 4
Viola Buck
Stacy Camp
ObituariesMar. 4
Stacy Camp
Edmond Ellsworth
ObituariesMar. 4
Edmond Ellsworth
Sharon Landewe
ObituariesMar. 4
Sharon Landewe
Patricia Lewis
ObituariesMar. 4
Patricia Lewis
Dewey Lukefahr
ObituariesMar. 4
Dewey Lukefahr
Terry Marquis
ObituariesMar. 4
Terry Marquis
Tracie Sander
ObituariesMar. 4
Tracie Sander
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy