John Adams

John David Adams, son of Vernon Earl and Florence Naomi Surina Adams, was born Oct. 28, 1962, in Bonne Terre. He departed his life Friday, March 7, 2025, at his residence in Scott City at the age of 62 years, surrounded by family and friends.

John was a former riverboat deck hand. He loved to shoot pool, throw darts, play cards and listen to music. He loved spending time with his family most of all. John had a big heart and a beautiful, kind soul.

On Aug. 21, 1989, he was united in marriage to Kimberly Keesee in Kentucky. She survives of the home in Scott City. John and Kim were married for 35 years and experienced a wonderful life together, happy and in love until the end.

Along with his wife, survivors include three sons, Toby (Natalie Leible) Adams, Tyler Adams and John “Johnny” Adams Jr., all of Scott City; one daughter, Dana (Josh) Hann of Scott City; two brothers, Gordon (Pat) Bradley of Morley and Mark Adams of Palm Springs, California; four sisters, Janet Roney of Scott City; Teresa (Paul) Cline of Louisville, Kentucky; Serena (Kenny Robinson) Dover of Springfield; and Becky Frey of Jackson; five grandchildren; in-laws; nieces and nephews; and his dog, Zeus.