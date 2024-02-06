Joanne LeGrand

CHAFFEE – Joanne Marie LeGrand, daughter of Cornelius J. and Christina Elmeda King LeGrand, was born June 7, 1943, in Cape Girardeau and departed this life Wednsday, Jan. 29, 2025, at the Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee at the age of 81 years.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee. Joanne was the secretary for the Legion of Mary for many years, and she loved going on the annual March for Life bus trips to Washington, D.C. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Joanne is survived by three brothers, Bob LeGrand of Chaffee, Larry (Brenda) LeGrand of Litchfield, Illinois, and Bill (Teresa) LeGrand of Kelso; two nephews, Jason LeGrand and Steven LeGrand; two nieces, Natalie Dittmer and Valerie Seyer; and 23 great-nieces and -nephews.