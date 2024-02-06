All sections
ObituariesJanuary 30, 2025

Joanne LeGrand, a dedicated member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and the Legion of Mary, passed away at 81. She leaves behind a loving family and a legacy of community involvement.

CHAFFEE – Joanne Marie LeGrand, daughter of Cornelius J. and Christina Elmeda King LeGrand, was born June 7, 1943, in Cape Girardeau and departed this life Wednsday, Jan. 29, 2025, at the Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee at the age of 81 years.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee. Joanne was the secretary for the Legion of Mary for many years, and she loved going on the annual March for Life bus trips to Washington, D.C. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Joanne is survived by three brothers, Bob LeGrand of Chaffee, Larry (Brenda) LeGrand of Litchfield, Illinois, and Bill (Teresa) LeGrand of Kelso; two nephews, Jason LeGrand and Steven LeGrand; two nieces, Natalie Dittmer and Valerie Seyer; and 23 great-nieces and -nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with parish rosary at 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee,

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Chaffee, with the Rev. Joseph Kelly as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

