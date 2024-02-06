Joann Toler will be remembered for her vibrant personality, optimism, love of community, music, fashion sense and beauty. Never without her lipstick, she made the world a brighter place, every day.

Rosetta "Joann" Colyer Toler passed Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at the age of 90. Joann departed this world peacefully at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family and friends.

Joann was born Sept. 10, 1934, in McClure, Illinois, to John and Lena Colyer. She spent her childhood in the close-knit community of McClure, where she attended the local school and formed lifelong connections. After graduating high school, Joann enrolled in business college in Cape Girardeau, laying the foundation for her role in the Shawnee Community Unit School District 84.

After a short but memorable chapter as a "Blue Bell Jingle Girl", the musical commercials promoting Blue Bell bologna, Joann took the position as the secretary to the superintendent's office at Shawnee schools. She was in this position for more than 40 years. For her, Shawnee was more than just a local school district, it was a community whose values helped shape her approach to life and where she forged long-lasting friendships.

When Joann wasn't working in the superintendent's office, she shared her love of music as a member of the Shawnee Trio, performing across the region alongside her dearest friends: Deloris Burchyett (mother of world-famous opera singer Christine Brewer), June Morgan, Mary Jones and Kerry Baugher. For Joann, music wasn't just a pastime. In important ways, it was the essence of her life. Music allowed her to develop her talent to create real beauty and bring joy to others. She credited her long, healthy and happy life to the harmony and happiness that music brought to her soul.

One of the greatest joys of Joann's life — and a role she deeply cherished — was being "Aunt Joann". It was in this beloved capacity that her vibrant spirit truly shone, bringing endless laughter, warmth and treasured memories to all who were lucky enough to call her their aunt.

In 1975, Joann married Ray Toler. They shared 17 wonderful years of marriage until Ray's passing in 1992. Ray's children — Diane (Norman) Dale, Donna (Tony) Gowin and David (Barbara) Toler — remained an important part of Joann's life even after Ray's death. Joann frequently participated in Toler family holiday events, and Ray's family consistently made it a priority to attend every celebration honoring Joann.

After retiring, Joann embraced an active and fulfilling life in Cape Girardeau. She became a dedicated member of the Optimist Club, let her vibrant personality shine as a bingo caller at the Senior Center and found spiritual connection at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.