Joann Bollinger

Joann was always faithful to Christ through church membership at Little Whitewater Baptist Church, United Methodist Church in Sedgewickville and Shawnee Hills Baptist Church in Jackson. She also played the piano and wrote and directed Christmas cantatas. In addition, she accompanied her siblings, “The Rhodes Sisters”, and multiple southern gospel quartets throughout Southeast Missouri. In later years, as a resident of Monticello House and most recently The Villas of Jackson, she brought joy through playing the piano at church services.

To cherish her memory, she leaves six children, Rick Kremer of Sedgewickville, Steve Bollinger (Martha McNeely) of Durham, North Carolina, Sid (Lee) Bollinger of Sedgewickville, Rick (Robin) Stroder of Kansas City, Connie (Mike) Brothers of Jackson and Gayle (Steve) Leuschke of Effingham, Illinois; three sisters, Lois (late Henry C. “Pete) Lincoln of Millersville and Linda (Wayne) Johnson and Vickie (late John) Miinch of Sedgewickville; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Erma (Glen) Oberlin; Don’s parents, Russell and Esther Kremer; Ray’s parents, Columbus and Chloe Bollinger; and Roy’s parents, Elmer D. and Grace A. Stroder.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to service time Tuesday, March 18, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Revs. Don Estes and Alex Niswonger will conduct the funeral at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sedgewickville.

If considering a memorial donation, the family appreciates contributions to the Shawnee Hills Baptist Church or Sedgewickville Methodist Church.

