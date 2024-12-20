All sections
ObituariesDecember 20, 2024

JoAnn Bock

JoAnn Bock, 94, of Cape Girardeau passed away Dec. 19, 2024. Visitation is set for Dec. 26, with a private funeral on Dec. 27. She will be laid to rest at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.

story image illustation

JoAnn Bock, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Dec.19, 2024, at Auburn Creek Senior Living in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

A private funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 27, with the Rev. Barry Pfanstiel officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

