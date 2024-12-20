JoAnn Bock, 94, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Dec.19, 2024, at Auburn Creek Senior Living in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
A private funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 27, with the Rev. Barry Pfanstiel officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
