Joan Ponder, 96, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Ratliff Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at McCombs Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
The Rev. Allan Saunders will celebrate a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
