January 17, 2025

Joan Ponder

Joan Ponder

Joan Ponder, 96, died Jan. 17, 2025, in Cape Girardeau. Visitation is set for Jan. 22, with a funeral Mass on Jan. 23 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

story image illustation

Joan Ponder, 96, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Ratliff Care Center.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at McCombs Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

The Rev. Allan Saunders will celebrate a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

