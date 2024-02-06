Joan Evans

Joan Marie Thanel Evans, 70, of Jackson passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Dec. 25, 1953, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Harold Fredrick Thanel and Ethel Esther Louise Herbolsheimer. Joan and Michael Bruce Evans were married Nov. 22, 1974, in Cape Girardeau County.
Joan attended Norfolk Senior High. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
She worked for the City of Jackson for 20 years as the director of information technology. She was widely known as “Godmother” to many who worked with her. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed traveling, bird watching and reading books. She was known for her wit and sense of humor; family and friends will miss her sharp comments.
Loving survivors include her five children, Maria (Brian Suchman) Evans, Amos (Kendra) Evans, Jerry (Heather) Evans, Charlie (Shelby) Evans and Emma (Tyler Wolfsberger) Evans; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Fred (Diane) Thanel and Kit (Debra Ferguson-Thanel) Thanel; and sister, Liz (Bob Jarrett) Thanel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Evans, and parents, Ethel Herbolsheimer and Harold Thanel.
A celebration of life for both Michael and Joan will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Jackson Civic Center on what would have been their 50th wedding anniversary. The family invites the community to attend and share memories of Mike and Joan.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests Southeast Missouri Pets or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Joan’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.